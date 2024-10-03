Student Sustainability Summit At Charlotte Oct 3

Want to create lasting change on campus? Join the Office of Sustainability and representatives from the Student Government Association during the Student Sustainability Summit, scheduled for 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, in Cone University Center, Lucas Room.

The summit, sponsored by UNC Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability and the Student Government Association, will allow attendees to meet and network with student leaders to brainstorm solutions and work together to grow sustainability initiatives at UNC Charlotte.

“Student involvement in sustainability initiatives on campus is essential for creating a culture of environmental responsibility and innovation,” said Sonia Birla, sustainability liaison working with the Student Government Association and Honors College student. “It is a great avenue for students to create lasting change, allowing us to shape the University and neighborhood we call home.”

Students and student organizations interested in attending the summit are encouraged to register in advance.

“The summit is a great opportunity for our students to share ideas on how they can work together to make our campus cleaner, healthier and more affordable,” said Jenny Washam, engagement coordinator for the Office of Sustainability.

The Student Sustainability Summit is possible through the support of the UNC Charlotte student green fund, and is part of the UNC Charlotte’s Campus Sustainability Month celebration.

