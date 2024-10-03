Charlotte Faculty Guided Team USA To Grand Champion Awards

Tao Hong, Duke Energy Distinguished Professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering in the William States Lee College of Engineering, and Harold Reiter, professor emeritus of mathematics in the Klein College of Science, led Team USA’s elementary and middle school-level teams to Grand Champion Team Awards in the 2024 International Mathematics Competition. The wins mark the first time in more than a decade that one country has claimed both championship titles.

Team USA is composed of fifth to ninth grade students from across the U.S. and British Columbia. The students, among those representing 30 countries worldwide, trained and competed under Hong and Reiter to win the two grand prizes, 10 gold medals, four silver medals and two bronze medals in the competition.

Learn more about the competition and results.

