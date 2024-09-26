Gené and Fred Klein’s Generosity Continues Charlotte’s Momentum As A Great Research University

Charlotte community leaders Gené and Fred Klein have made a transformational $10 million investment in the College of Science at UNC Charlotte. The funding will support scholarships, professorships, faculty recruitment and research in the newly established college.

In recognition of their exceptional generosity, the college was named the Klein College of Science, and the former Science Building is Klein Hall.

“The generosity of Gené and Fred Klein will help provide the resources our University needs to continue our momentum as this region’s great public research university,” Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said. “Our anticipated Carnegie R1 designation in 2025 and ongoing rapid climb in national rankings are further bolstered by a strong, vibrant Klein College of Science.”

Founded in 2023, the College of Science comprises the departments of Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Mathematics and Statistics, and Physics and Optical Science as well as the Botanical Gardens. The college is home to more than 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students and provides general education requirements to all of Charlotte’s undergraduate students.

It is the College of Science’s ability to reach every student that led the Kleins to make their significant gift. Fred holds an undergraduate degree in industrial engineering, and Gené spent the early part of her career as a math educator.

“Math and science are essential in cultivating critical thinking skills, regardless of a student’s future career path,” said Fred Klein. “I have used foundational principles I learned in physics and other science classes throughout my real estate career. Not only are the faculty and students in the College of Science conducting groundbreaking research that will transform the University and our city, but the college is ensuring all graduates of UNC Charlotte are well-prepared and highly competitive when they enter the workforce.”

Fred Klein is a founding partner of Childress Klein and a distinguished civic leader, who helped shape Charlotte’s skyline and developed many of the city’s most prominent landmarks. Throughout his career, he has been a pillar of support for UNC Charlotte. Among his contributions are his extensive service on the University’s Board of Trustees and the Foundation Board, along with key contributions to the Childress Klein Center for Real Estate. The Kleins, together with the Childress Klein partners, have been longtime supporters of UNC Charlotte and are among the University’s most generous donors. In 2024, he was honored with UNC Charlotte’s Distinguished Service Award, the highest accolade for civic and community leaders who have profoundly impacted the region and the University.

For Klein, his passion for UNC Charlotte was cemented nearly 30 years ago when he realized the role the University played in building a strong city.

“I think it’s fair to say that Charlotte’s growth has been driven by three things: the banks, the airport and a strong research university,” he said. “UNC Charlotte has been and will continue to be a key factor in the Charlotte region’s growth and prosperity. Gené and I have always been proud to be part of UNC Charlotte, and we are honored to invest in its future.”

In addition to his undergraduate degree from Lehigh University, Klein holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. In 2023, he was named an honorary alumnus by the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association.

