Charlotte’s Sarah Kim Receives Joe Bennett Leadership Award Scholarship

The Polymers Foundation, established by the Polymers Center of Excellence, presented the Joe Bennett Leadership Award Scholarship to the inaugural recipient, Sarah Kim, a junior mechanical engineering student at the William States Lee College of Engineering. The award presentation took place on September 11 at the Polymers Center in Charlotte, NC during an event to celebrate the life and legacy of Bennett.

Kim, a student ambassador and member of the college’s Leadership Academy, shared that her interest in polymer science stems from her commitment to sustainability, innovation and social advancement. With the degree, Kim will be well positioned to seek her professional goals of developing sustainable alternatives that will help solve environmental issues, like pollution and resource depletion, that are associated with conventional polymers. With the first scholarship being awarded this fall to Kim, additional scholarships will be awarded in the coming years.

Joe Bennett was a pioneer in the plastics industry, a materials innovator and a leader in the field of polymers. He and other industry leaders founded “Polymers Extension Program” on the UNC Charlotte campus to help meet the needs of the growing plastics sector of the North Carolina economy. The program was quickly successful, and grew into The Polymers Center of Excellence which is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary under the leadership of its director, Dr. Phil Shoemaker.

“Joe Bennett was not famous in the traditional sense of the word,” said Shoemaker. “He did not hold political office, nor fight in war, nor leave a legacy business that bears his name. But he was a giant among those of us in industry, and a friend to everyone who knew him. We followed him because he lead by example, taking on the most challenging tasks without complaint. We dedicated the first endowment in his memory—the most deserving of us.”

Bennett’s legacy is woven throughout the organization as well as its industry. His leadership continues to make impact through the Joe Bennett Leadership Award.

“On behalf of UNC Charlotte, I am want to express our deep appreciation for this contribution to the college in Mr. Bennett’s name, and how his dedication to education is embodied in this partnership . This partnership clearly exhibits our shared goal of training the next generation of engineering talent that will lead the polymers and plastics industry,” said Rob Keynton, dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering. “The Polymers Foundation is investing in the future by focusing on our students today. This goes far in building access to academic and research opportunities.”

Jim Hartman, director of the engineering college’s Senior Design Program, has worked closely with the Polymers Center for many years, managing their sponsorship of many design projects and serving on the Polymers Center Board. He understands how the relationship with the Polymers Center and all industry partnerships benefit both the student and the employers.

“Our industry relationships continue to enhance the reputation of the College of Engineering and create more opportunities for our students to gain real problem-solving experience,” said Hartman. “This helps both students and our industry partners, because organizations don’t just need someone with an engineering degree. They need future leaders who are project ready, with hands-on experience and unique skills required for their field.”

