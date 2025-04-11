2025 Central Piedmont Juried Student Art Show Reception April 15

Celebrate creativity and talent at the 2025 Central Piedmont Juried Student Art Show, now on display in the Dove Gallery at the Parr Center.

The exhibit features exceptional student artwork selected by a professional juror, showcasing a wide range of styles, mediums, and artistic voices from across Central Piedmont.

Opening Reception & Awards Ceremony:

Date: April 15

Time: 6– 8 p.m.

Location: Parr Center Theater & Dove Gallery

Come support your fellow student artists, enjoy light refreshments, and see who takes home top honors in this year’s show.

