Third ‘Golfer Of The Week’ Honor For Queens University Star Jillian Fatkin

Jillian Fatkin of the Queens University of Charlotte women’s golf team has earned this week’s Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) Women’s Golfer of the Week honor, announced Thursday by the league office. This is Fatkin’s third time earning the recognition.

Fatkin finished +4 (71-71-78) to sit inside the top 10 at the Liz Murphey Collegiate hosted by Georgia. She led the entire field at two under par through the first two rounds and recorded six birdies and 40 pars en route to her seventh-place finish.

UP NEXT

The Royals will compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship in Huntsville, Ala., on April 13-15.

