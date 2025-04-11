Charlotte BRIDGES Academic Leadership Hosting An Info Session April 24

The UNC Charlotte BRIDGES Academic Leadership Program is a professional development program dedicated to supporting colleagues in higher education who seek to gain or strengthen their academic leadership capabilities. It is designed to help participants identify, understand, and build their leadership roles in the academy. Individuals who want to position themselves for advancement in the academy are encouraged to apply.

BRIDGES alumni will host an information session on Thursday, April 24 at 1:00 pm to share their experiences in this unique leadership program. The information session will also cover application tips and funding options.

BRIDGES alumni also invite interested applicants to join in for an informal lunch in SoVi on Thursday, April 10, at 12:00 p.m. Additional information about the program and a link to join the information session can be found on the BRIDGES webpage.

