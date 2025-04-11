Charlotte Martin Scholar, Hunter Ball, Designing A Wave Energy Converter

Hunter Ball, a Martin Scholar and part of the Honors College, is from Bryson City, North Carolina. He is a junior mechanical engineering major with a minor in math. The oldest of eight siblings and a first-generation college student, Ball has embraced every opportunity — interning with Duke Energy, leading the Formula EV powertrain team and now designing a wave energy converter for the Marine Energy Collegiate Competition. He plans to pursue a career focused on advancing renewable energy or improving power grid reliability.

