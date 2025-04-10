Charlotte Club Flag Football Is On A Journey To Gridiron Glory

Charlotte Club Flag Football allows women to bond over their spirited love for the game. Donations will help cover club costs and contribute to the growth of the sport at Charlotte.

CCFF is a dynamic flag football community, where passion meets precision on the gridiron. The club is a thrilling hub for women who share an undying love for the exhilarating sport of flag football. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or a newcomer eager to dive into the game, the club provides an inclusive and spirited environment for everyone.

Ladies, gear up for an empowering experience on the field with Charlotte’s women’s flag football team. They’re breaking barriers and proving that skill knows no gender. The club fosters a supportive and encouraging environment for female athletes to showcase their speed, agility, and strategic prowess. From spectacular catches to strategic defensive moves, the women’s flag football team celebrates the thrill of the game while building lasting friendships. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just discovering your passion for flag football, CCFF’s inclusive community is ready to welcome you with open arms.

Together, the club unites under the banner of flag football, creating unforgettable moments, forging lifelong friendships, and building a legacy of sportsmanship. Join us on the journey to gridiron glory.

By donating to the Flag Football Club, you’re investing in the development of well-rounded individuals who carry the spirit of teamwork, strategic thinking, and a profound love for the game into every aspect of their lives. Join in creating a lasting impact on the lives of our members, as they grow both on and off the field.

If you would like to follow us on Instagram to stay up to date with game schedules it is @charlotte.flag

Your donation will help cover the cost of uniforms, and other expenses related to Women’s Flag Football (the team/program/group, etc.)

