Springing Forward: Mysteries And Machinations At Central Piedmont

Join in at the Dale F. Halton Theater for Springing Forward: Mysteries and Machinations, a captivating dance performance series presented by Central Piedmont’s Dance Program.

This spring production will feature original and reconstructed choreography from:

Clay Daniel, Dance Program Chair and Modern Dance Instructor

Tracie Chan, Ballet Instructor

What to Expect:

A Contemporary Ballet and a comic Children’s Ballet, reimagined by Tracie Chan

A reconstructed quartet from 2016 and a brand-new duet, choreographed by Clay Daniel and accompanied live by the Central Piedmont Chorus

Showtimes:

Wednesday, April 23, Noon

Thursday, April 24, Noon

Friday, April 25, Noon

Come out and experience an inspiring blend of movement, music, and imagination. These lunchtime performances are the perfect way to celebrate spring through the power of the performing arts.

