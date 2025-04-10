Faculty And Staff 2025 Pet Palooza At Queens University April 11

Friday, April 11, 2025 10:40am to 11:40am

Resident Quad

1900 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28274

Join us for the 2025 Faculty and Staff Pet Palooza on Friday, April 11, during Common Hour in the Res Quad!

Presented by the Faculty/Staff Engagement Team, Marketing & Communications, Chartwell’s, and Student Life, this event is a great opportunity to enjoy fun activities, meet adorable pets, and celebrate our furry (and not-so-furry) friends. All leashed, licensed and well behaved pets (furry or not!) are welcome!

If you plan to bring your pet, please sign up in advance to let us know you’re coming and to share some details about your pet. Register now.

Questions? Reach out to [email protected].

