Charlotte Cato College Holds Steady According to U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report released its 2025 Best Graduate Schools rankings this morning, and Cato College has held steady to tie for No. 73 in 2025. Our college is also third in the state of North Carolina, still behind NC State University and UNC – Chapel Hill (both tied at No. 27). Overall, UNC Charlotte’s graduate programs are on the rise — again — with several earning their highest placements yet. These results reflect the University’s growing national stature as a hub for world-class teaching, research and graduate education.

In addition to holding steady around the same rank as last year, Cato College’s Special Education programs are ranked for the first time, entering tied at No. 20 — one of only two North Carolina institutions on the list. This recognition comes just a few short months after Special Education was also ranked at No. 13 among Best Online Programs, reinforcing our commitment to preparing educators to meet critical needs in today’s classrooms.

Dean and Professor Dr. Malcolm B. Butler said, “Our continued strong showing in the U.S. News and World Report rankings is another testament to the resilience, consistency, and excellence within our Cato College. No matter the challenges we may face in education, we always will provide a solid foundation for future teachers, education leaders, and counselors to build upon. Whether they’re just entering the workforce, taking a new step in their career, or changing paths altogether, our graduates know they are well-prepared with their Charlotte degree in hand.”

Including recent rankings for online graduate programs, UNC Charlotte now holds more than 20 top-100 placements across U.S. News categories, including top-20 placements for online graduate education programs in Special Education and Curriculum & Instruction and No. 9 for online education graduate programs overall.

“These rankings reflect the real-world value of a Charlotte graduate degree,” said Bill Tolone, associate provost and dean of the Graduate School. “They send a clear message to prospective students, employers, and academic peers: something special is happening here — and our new R1 status only strengthens that momentum.”

As of Fall 2024, UNC Charlotte enrolled more than 6,200 graduate students across 150+ master’s, doctoral, and graduate certificate programs. With record-breaking enrollment and its new R1 classification, the University is further solidifying its place among the nation’s most respected public research institutions.

