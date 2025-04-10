Bo And Angie Cauble Gift A Meaningful Investment In The Future Of UNC Charlotte

If you ask Bo Cauble why he gave $2 million to UNC Charlotte, his answer is simple: “Because this place shaped me — and it’s shaping the future of Charlotte.”



Cauble, a proud 1999 graduate, has long held a deep affection for the University that gave him more than a degree: It gave him purpose, connection and a lifelong community. His late parents, Doris ’79 and Boyd Cauble ’71, instilled in Bo an early love of Charlotte — a love rooted in the memories they made together on campus while cheering at games and building lifelong friendships with other 49ers that felt like family.



Today, alongside his wife Angie, Cauble is turning that love into impact.

Their transformational $2 million gift — one of the largest alumni gifts of 2025 — will support UNC Charlotte’s most immediate and strategic needs. It’s the kind of gift that reflects both heart and vision.



And the Caubles have both.



“Bo’s love for this University runs deep,” Angie Cauble said. “We’ve watched Charlotte grow alongside the city, becoming more influential, more dynamic — and we believe in helping it keep going.”

Their generosity couldn’t come at a more pivotal moment. With record-breaking enrollment, a new Research 1 designation and bold ambitions on the horizon, UNC Charlotte is redefining what it means to be a 21st-century urban research university.



The Caubles’ gift is part of that momentum.



“We are grateful to Bo and Angie Cauble for their commitment to Charlotte and the lasting difference they are making for our students,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Their gift is a meaningful investment in the future of our University.”



Half of the Caubles’ gift — $1 million — will go toward the 10th annual Niner Nation Gives, UNC Charlotte’s 49-hour giving event, to inspire other supporters. Their full gift benefits the University’s historic For the Love of Charlotte campaign, a $500 million fundraising initiative that fuels student success, academic innovation, and campus and civic development.



While the exact naming recognition will be unveiled this fall, the Caubles’ gift will help shape the literal and figurative path between two of UNC Charlotte’s most vital academic buildings — a space designed for connection, collaboration and impact.

A legacy that leads

As a member of the UNC Charlotte Foundation Board, Cauble brings his insight, energy and pride to every conversation.

“Being part of this University again — and seeing all the ways it’s evolving — reminded me that now is the time to give back,” he said.



The Caubles hope their gift inspires other alumni to consider how their own journeys were shaped here, and how they, too, can help define the future of Charlotte.



“This gift is for the Charlotte of tomorrow,” Bo Cauble said, “but it’s also for the Charlotte of my childhood and for my parents, who loved this University deeply and passed that love on to me. Honoring their memory and our family’s legacy here means more than I can say.”

