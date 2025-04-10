Charlotte Dancer Laura Isabel Velez-Figueroa Named To ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge Honor Roll

Laura Isabel Velez-Figueroa, a senior majoring in exercise science and applied dance, has been named to the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge’s 2025 Student Voting Honor Roll.

A leader of the 49er Democracy Experience, Velez-Figueroa helped foster a commitment to nonpartisan civic engagement at Charlotte during the 2024 election. She was one of 232 students from across the country named to the honor roll.

“Laura worked tirelessly during the 2024 election season to engage and educate fellow students on the importance of nonpartisan civic engagement,” said Tamara Johnson, director of engaged scholarship for UNC Charlotte.

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student civic engagement. With the support of the ALL IN staff, campuses that join the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge complete a set of action items to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, voter participation and ongoing engagement in our democracy on their campus. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge engages more than 1,000 institutions enrolling over 10 million students in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

