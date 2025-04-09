Spring Fest 2025 Is On At Central Piedmont April 15 – April 17
It’s that time of year—Spring Fest is back, and it’s happening across all campuses. Central Piedmont Community College is excited to invite students to celebratory events across its campuses during Spring Fest 2025. Join in for various activities, including games, fun, food, and giveaways. This is a fantastic opportunity to relax, connect with fellow students, and enjoy the campus community.
Spring Fest Schedule:
April 15 – Merancas & Cato Campuses
April 16 – Harper & Levine Campuses
April 17 – Central & Harris Campuses
Each campus will bring its own flavor to the fun—don’t miss the chance to connect with classmates, relax, and enjoy the vibes.