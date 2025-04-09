JCSU Recognizes The Bold Spirit Of Founders Day 2025

By DR. CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY

JCSU’s Founders Day 2025, was a momentous day that echoed the bold spirit of August 7, 1867, the day of Johnson C. Smith University’s founding, originally the Freedmen’s College of North Carolina, later Biddle Memorial Institute, Biddle University, then Johnson C. Smith University.

In 2025, the African drummers and the robed promenade of faculty, staff, students and dignitaries signaled back to the auspicious day 158 years prior.

Inside the Jane M. Smith Memorial Church, members of the 1867 Giving Society, University staff, families, and friends gathered in celebration as the regalia-clad collective of academicians sauntered by, carried by the music.

Dr. Valerie Kinloch, 15th president, welcomed the crowd with words resonant with expectation and hope. “Without struggle, there is no progress…. Class of 2025, I sincerely and deeply honor each and every one of you.”

Sonia Youngblood gave a rousing invocation. Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera, the first in her family to graduate from college, delivered a call to action.

“Now is the time to speak. Now is the time to act. Now is the time to lift every voice.”

Stephen Boyd, Chairman of the Johnson C. Smith University Board of Trustees, provided an inspirational recitation on history on this Founders Day.

“History strengthens your resolve [and] allows you to push forward to greatness,” he implored, adding three life lessons:

1. Know your history; learn from its patterns

2. History is static; it doesn’t change.

3. History strengthens your resolve and leads to your triumph

National Alumni Association President Robert Ridley encouraged the future graduates to finish strong and stay connected: “As you go forward and become alums, make sure you use your energy and talents.”

SGA President Justin Nixon ’25 shared his personal journey from shyness to leadership: “Johnson C. Smith nurtured me into the 80th SGA President with a 3.7 GPA.” His singular journey reflects the whole. “JCSU has stood as a beacon of light in the Charlotte community.”

The keynote speaker, the Hon. Judge Tyyawdi Hands, took the audience back in time, bringing history to life.

“Sometimes it is important to sit still and honor those on whose shoulders we stand.”

As Hands reminded us, we stand on the shoulders of giants, including Mary Baird Biddle, who donated $1,400 after the Civil War to found the school in honor of her husband, Henry Biddle. She also honored Jane Berry Smith, who gave generously in 1923 to erect buildings in memory of her husband, Johnson Crayne Smith.

For Hands, “this campus has become my home away from home.” A graduate of Winston-Salem State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law, Hands celebrated and meditated on the life of JCSU’s second president, the Rev. Dr. Henry McCrorey, who served as president for 40 years, 1907 to 1947.

“What would he say if he were here today?… JCSU has grown exponentially. Smith has come a long way, baby, and I think we can confidently say he would be proud.”

Hands noted McCrorey’s likely disappointment with the current state of America, vis-à-vis education, the economy and race.

“We’ve come a long way,” Hands commended, “but we have a mighty long way to go.” The crowd uttered a collective hum in agreement, with consternation and confirmation.

Sharing a story of personal loss and tragedy, Hands became a phoenix rising from the ashes.

As an infant, young Tyyawdi suffered her mother’s suicide, she said. As a teen, she learned of her father’s heroin addiction. Later, her college sweetheart suffered an untimely death. From the stage, Hands reflected on the story that had reverberated in her head: “I am not supposed to be here’…. It’s only recently I started to believe, ‘maybe I am supposed to be here.’”

And still she rises, overcoming obstacles to achieve greatness: on the bench since 2009, on the Mecklenburg County District Court.

“God gave the command to let there be light, it was a powerful statement of his authority and creative power.”

In a dramatic display, Hands asked audience members to stand if they had lost a parent, had a family member addicted to drugs, or had endured periods of hardship. The crowd looked around in collective recognition: We are not alone. And still they rise.

“Sit Lux,” Hands said with calm assurance to the crowd: “Let there be light.” Then one final request: Let your light shine. “As we Sit Lux, we unconsciously encourage others to do the same.”

Amen was followed by a standing ovation, a timely celebration of the journey ahead.

