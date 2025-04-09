Charlotte Receives A Grant That Gives 3,000 Students Access To Software For Advanced Technology Jobs

UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering announced it has received a grant of industrial software from Siemens Digital Industries Software. The software, part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, gives over 3,000 students access annually to the same technology that companies around the world depend on to develop innovative products in a wide variety of industries including automotive, aerospace, machinery, shipbuilding, high tech electronics and many more. Graduates with training, experience and working knowledge of this type of software are highly recruited candidates for advanced technology jobs.

The software provided by the Siemens Digital Industries Software academic program delivers technology for schools at every academic level. Siemens Digital Industries Software is a leading global provider of engineering, manufacturing and electronics software and a business unit of Siemens AG. The software provided to the W.S. Lee College of Engineering includes the Tecnomatix® portfolio, the industry-leading digital manufacturing software, and NXTM software, a leading integrated solution for computer-aided design, manufacturing and engineering (CAD/CAM/CAE) and FibersimTM software for composites engineering.

“W.S. Lee College of Engineering is grateful to Siemens Digital Industries Software for providing us with this advanced engineering software,” said Brett Tempest, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs in the William States Lee College of Engineering. “Using the same technology in the classroom that is used in industry ensures our students gain valuable real-world experience throughout their studies, positioning them for success post-graduation.”

The partnership came together via the Division of Research’s Office of Research Commercialization and Partnerships, whose mission is to connect UNC Charlotte researchers and campus resources with industry partners.

“We are excited about this W.S. Lee College of Engineering and Siemens partnership,” shared John Daniels, Vice Chancellor for Research. “These symbiotic relationships create an ecosystem that fosters innovation and a robust knowledge exchange. The Division of Research is proud to facilitate industry-university partnerships.”

The software, as Tempest explained, will be integrated into the engineering curriculum beginning next academic year, giving Niner Engineers critical hands-on experience with industry-leading technology. This type of experiential learning will help ensure UNC Charlotte is producing the next generation of highly trained digital talent, giving our partners and employers a top-quality workforce that can contribute from day one.

“Industry must partner with academia to address the growing digitalization skills gap,” said Dora Smith, Future Workforce and Academic Strategy, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Colleges and universities play a critical role in developing a digitally minded workforce. Through the partnership between the William States Lee College of Engineering at UNC Charlotte and Siemens Digital Industries Software, we empower students with the mindset and skill set needed to drive digital transformation.”

