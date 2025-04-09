Charlotte 2025 Spring Dance Concert April 10 – April 12

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

April 10th, 11th, and 12th at 7:30pm and the 13th at 2:00pm.

The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance presents the Spring Dance Concert, a mixed repertory performance featuring choreography by former Charlotte Ballet company member, James Kopecky, and dance faculty Audrey Baran, Kim Jones, and Tod A. Kubo.



Each piece is beautifully crafted, and taken together, the works show the range of artistry, creativity, and commitment that defines the department. We hope you will join us April 10-13 in the Belk Theater!

Tod A. Kubo presents, Traffic , representing the distractions and congestion that can divert our attention from what truly matters. The work encourages viewers to start to discover their own paths and break free from the constraints imposed by society.

Vitruvian Wo(Man) is a new work by Kim Jones that celebrates life, resilience, and the often unrecognized achievements of women throughout history. This work honors the power, strength, and beauty of those who embody and redefine womanhood across generations, embracing both resilience and grace.

Guest artist James Kopecky choreographed a new work, Re-Do , which explores how second chances are seldom given in this world and how the time we spend on this earth shouldn’t be taken for granted. This work explores the precious gift of time.

Walls and Mazes is a sequel to choreographer Audrey Baran’s Fall 2024 work, Open Wounds. Through dialogue, improvisation, and collective movement generations, Walls and Mazes explores the power of art and creativity to find grounding in tumultuous times.

Buy tickets here– tickets are $8-$18. CoAA Faculty, Staff, and Students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

