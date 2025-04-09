Charlotte Included In 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools Rankings

UNC Charlotte’s graduate programs are on the rise — again — with several earning their highest placements yet in the newly released 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools rankings. These results reflect the University’s growing national stature as a hub for world-class teaching, research and graduate education.

The rankings come on the heels of UNC Charlotte’s recent designation as a Carnegie R1 research university — the highest classification for research activity — placing the University among the top 4% of research institutions nationwide.

The Charlotte MBA, offered through the Belk College of Business, remains the No. 1 part-time MBA among North Carolina’s public universities, ranking No. 49 nationally. Out of 241 programs evaluated, Charlotte’s MBA is in the top 20% nationwide.

The School of Nursing saw one of the largest gains in this year’s rankings, rising 41 spots to No. 68 nationally for its master’s program. The Nurse Anesthesia program also advanced, climbing 18 positions to No. 33.

Meanwhile, Charlotte’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program made a strong debut at No. 85, marking its first-ever appearance in the rankings — a reflection of the program’s growing impact in advanced practice and health care leadership.

Also new to the rankings, UNC Charlotte’s Special Education programs entered at No. 21, reinforcing the Cato College of Education’s commitment to preparing educators to meet critical needs in today’s classrooms.

Charlotte’s Public Affairs program rose in the rankings to No. 49 nationally. That program also has three concentrations ranked in the national top 25 with local government management at No. 21, public finance and budgeting at No. 23 and nonprofit management in the No. 24 spot.

The University’s Clinical Psychology program rose 10 places and is tied in the national rankings at No. 78, making it second among the public universities in North Carolina.

“These results confirm what we’ve long known — that UNC Charlotte offers exceptional graduate education across disciplines,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Our programs are led by dedicated faculty and fueled by a deep commitment to impact, innovation, and access.”

Including recent rankings for online graduate programs, UNC Charlotte now holds more than 20 top-100 placements across U.S. News categories — spanning business, education, nursing, computer science and public administration.

“These rankings reflect the real-world value of a Charlotte graduate degree,” said Bill Tolone, associate provost and dean of the Graduate School. “They send a clear message to prospective students, employers and academic peers: Something special is happening here — and our new R1 status only strengthens that momentum.”

As of fall 2024, UNC Charlotte enrolled more than 6,200 graduate students across 150-plus master’s, doctoral and graduate certificate programs. With record-breaking enrollment and its new R1 classification, the University is further solidifying its place among the nation’s most respected public research institutions.

MORE >>>