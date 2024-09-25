Charlotte Continues To Climb U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges Rankings

Driven by student and research success outcomes, UNC Charlotte has reached new heights in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Colleges rankings released Tuesday, Sept. 24.

UNC Charlotte climbed to No. 81 (tie) among U.S. public universities, a 15-spot improvement. Charlotte also received its highest U.S. News national ranking, climbing 26 spots to No. 152 (tie) among 434 public and private national universities.

Since 2020, Charlotte has climbed 76 spots overall, the fastest rising among any national university in the Carolinas. Charlotte’s ascent reflects significant progress across key U.S. News metrics including six-year graduation rate, first-year retention and reduction of graduate debt. The University’s growing research capabilities — particularly in areas such as citation impact — also have contributed.

“At UNC Charlotte, we are setting records as we move toward becoming the nation’s next preeminent public research university,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “With record enrollment this fall, record graduation and retention rates, and record research expenditures, there’s an unstoppable momentum at Charlotte. Our rise in the rankings reflects the dedication of our faculty and staff, who are deeply committed to transforming the lives of our students.”

In the public ranking, Charlotte is tied with nine universities at No. 81, including the University of Kansas, the University of Kentucky and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Most innovative schools

Charlotte is the only public university in North Carolina to rank among U.S. News’ Most Innovative Schools ranking, at No. 45. This peer ranking recognizes universities for innovative practices and strategies.

Charlotte’s innovative three-phase student success strategy — supporting students from onboarding through to graduation — continues to earn national recognition. For 2023-24, the University set records for first-year retention, four-year graduation rates and the total number of degrees awarded. Over the past decade, Charlotte’s four-year graduation rate has nearly doubled.

With rising research expenditures, Charlotte is projected to earn the nation’s highest research designation, Carnegie R1, early next year. Research expenditures have increased 272% over the past decade. In October, the Division of Research announced the largest expansion of research centers in University history through the Ignite initiative, providing funding for 12 pilot research centers.

Top performer in social mobility

Charlotte also maintains its status as a national leader in social mobility, rising 10 spots to No. 62 (tie). This ranking underscores Charlotte’s dedication to supporting Pell Grant-eligible students, typically those from households with an adjusted gross income under $50,000.

Charlotte also showed strong gains in two U.S. News specialty categories:

Best Value Colleges: Charlotte jumps 7 spots to No. 157, highlighting its affordability for students receiving financial aid

Best Colleges for Veterans: The University rises 17 spots to No. 106 (tie), showcasing its commitment to providing top-quality education for veterans

Rising academic powerhouse

Six Charlotte undergraduate programs also earned U.S. News national rankings, with Charlotte’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing rising 58 spots to receive its highest-ever ranking, at No. 54.



The University’s School of Nursing recently received $2.4 million from the UNC System to expand enrollment and address the critical shortage of nurses. Additionally, Charlotte BSN graduates achieved a perfect 100% pass rate on the licensure exam this past December.

Undergraduate programs in business, economics, computer science, engineering and psychology also continue to receive national recognition based on peer assessments.

For the 2025 rankings, U.S. News evaluated data from more than 1,500 colleges and universities across 17 measures of academic quality, with a heightened emphasis on social mobility and graduation outcomes.

In its 40th year, the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings are among the most trusted and recognized in higher education. Charlotte is featured in four distinct U.S. News rankings annually, recognizing the University for its excellence and innovation. Additionally, 20 UNC Charlotte graduate programs rank among U.S. News’ top 100, and the University ranks No. 7 in the nation for online bachelor’s programs.

MORE >>>