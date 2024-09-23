Healthcare Open House At Central Piedmont Sep 24

Still trying to figure out the right program for you? If you’re interested in the world of healthcare, join us on Tues., Sept, 24, for our Healthcare Open House! This is the perfect chance to explore our amazing health professions and human services programs.

At the open house, you’ll get the opportunity to:

Discover our 21 healthcare programs like medical assisting, massage therapy, physical therapist assistant, and more

Meet inspiring faculty members

Immerse yourself in real-world experiences

Visit our state-of-the-art labs and classrooms

Learn about scholarship and financial aid opportunities

When: Tues., Sept. 24

Time: 5 – 7 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Health Careers Building

Register now to secure your spot!

We can’t wait to help you start your journey toward a rewarding career in healthcare!

MORE >>>