Central Piedmont Soft Skills Etiquette Luncheon April 17
Join the Central Piedmont Community College Office of Mentoring and Coaching for the Annual Soft Skills Etiquette Luncheon—an engaging afternoon focused on building the professional skills every student needs to thrive in today’s workforce.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, April 17
Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, Room 1000
Dress Code: Business Casual
What to Expect:
- Learn interpersonal communication and professional etiquette tips
- Discover the do’s and don’ts of dining in a professional setting
- Gain confidence in navigating professional environments
- Network with peers and enjoy light refreshments
Need an Outfit? You’re Covered!
Central Piedmont is partnering with the Professional Clothing Closet powered by Career Services to help students dress to impress—for FREE!
Clothing Closet Pop-Ups:
Worrell Building, Room 1152
Tuesday, April 15
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
RSVP for the Clothing Closet
Ready to Attend?
Register for the Soft Skills Etiquette Luncheon
Don’t miss this chance to grow your skills, build your network, and make a lasting impression!