Central Piedmont Soft Skills Etiquette Luncheon April 17

Join the Central Piedmont Community College Office of Mentoring and Coaching for the Annual Soft Skills Etiquette Luncheon—an engaging afternoon focused on building the professional skills every student needs to thrive in today’s workforce.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 17

Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, Room 1000

Dress Code: Business Casual

What to Expect:

Learn interpersonal communication and professional etiquette tips

Discover the do’s and don’ts of dining in a professional setting

Gain confidence in navigating professional environments

Network with peers and enjoy light refreshments

Need an Outfit? You’re Covered!

Central Piedmont is partnering with the Professional Clothing Closet powered by Career Services to help students dress to impress—for FREE!

Clothing Closet Pop-Ups:

Worrell Building, Room 1152

Tuesday, April 15

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

RSVP for the Clothing Closet

Ready to Attend?

Register for the Soft Skills Etiquette Luncheon

Don’t miss this chance to grow your skills, build your network, and make a lasting impression!

