Central Piedmont Students Go To Yellowstone National Park For Ecological Research

Over spring break, eight Central Piedmont students traveled to Yellowstone National Park for an immersive, biology-focused learning experience led by Ecology Project International. The group stayed in Gardiner, Montana, where they participated in hands-on ecological research and gained valuable insight into wildlife conservation and land management.

The program began with lessons on bison biology, herd demographics, land management, and wolf ecology. Each day, students ventured into the park to take part in the Home on the Range citizen science study, which involves collecting and analyzing bison fecal samples to monitor migration patterns. Participants also learned how to complete demographic surveys for bison and pronghorn, identifying age and sex to help inform park management decisions.

A Highlight: Wolf Tracking in the Wild

One of the most impactful experiences of the trip was observing wolves through high-powered scopes while learning about pack behavior, denning sites, and ecosystem impact from Yellowstone scientists and trackers. The group also had a rare opportunity to hear stories from Rick McIntyre, a renowned Yellowstone wolf expert and author.

Educational Impact & Lasting Memories

Beyond fieldwork, the program emphasized the importance of biodiversity, ecological balance, and environmental stewardship. In the evenings, students prepared meals together and reflected on the day’s activities—building bonds and creating lasting memories in a snow-covered, scenic setting.

See more photos and highlights on Instagram: @cpccglobalengagement

