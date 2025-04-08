Charlotte Golf Ace Seb Cave Ties Program Record At Mason Rudolph Championship

In the final regular season tournament before the American Athletic Conference Championship, Charlotte Men’s Golf recorded a top five finish at the Mason Rudolph Championship at the Vanderbilt Legends Club South Course on Saturday (Apr. 5). Due to weather, competition was continuous after finishing round one on Friday, and the teams completed rounds two and three on Saturday to wrap up the weekend.

Seb Cave was the top individual finisher for Charlotte, tying for 13th at six under par. Cave tied a program record in round two by shooting a 64 that included nine birdies. In his first competition since the Rod Myers Invitational in September, Frazer Jones finished 21st at two under par. Daniel Boone shot even par, while senior Caden Baker was one over to round out the scoring for Charlotte.

MORE >>>