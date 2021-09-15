90% of UNC Chapel Hill Students Claim Vaccination

Carolina students who have not attested that they are vaccinated are required to undergo twice-weekly testing as part of the Carolina Together Testing Program. 90% of Carolina students had attested that they had received the COVID-19 vaccine. Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said, “Vaccinations, face masks and regular testing will help us limit the spread of COVID-19 on campus and provide the type of on-campus experience that allows our students to thrive.”

https://www.unc.edu/posts/2021/09/02/90-percent-students-vaccinated/