How To Lower Your Student Loan Interest Rate

The best time to refinance your student loans is when your financial situation improves. The better your financial situation, the more likely lenders are to offer you a low interest rate. There is no limit to the number of times you can refinance your loans, so any improvement to your financial health may be a reason to consider refinancing your student loans.

Completing a degree, an improved income or credit score, and a new job or promotion can all influence the interest rate offers you receive from a refinance loan application.

