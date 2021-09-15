Queens University Hannah Aspden Wins 2nd Gold Medal At Tokyo Paralympic Games

After winning her first gold medal just a few days ago in the 110-meter backstroke- S9, Queens University of Charlotte’s Hannah Aspden captured her second gold medal in her final event of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, the 4x100m medley 34-point relay. Aspden competed in the race along with Mikaela Jenkins, Jessica Long, and Morgan Stickney. Aspden was first off the block recording a time of 1:10.04 in the backstroke portion of the race to give Team USA an early lead. Team USA finished the relay in 4:52.40 to take gold ahead of the Russian Paralympic Committee (4:55.55) and Australia (4:55.70).

