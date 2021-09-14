College Of Charleston Kicks Off “Black Lives” Series With Grammy Award-Winning Ranky Tanky

The College of Charleston opens its LCWA World Affairs Signature Series: Black Lives on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, with a performance by the Grammy Award-winning band Ranky Tanky — which includes several CofC alumni. The concert, co-hosted with the Office of Student Life, will take place at 7 p.m. in the Cistern Yard and is open only to students, faculty and staff, who are asked to RSVP in order to attend. Faculty, staff and students should bring their Cougar ID to enter the Cistern Yard. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged during the event.

https://today.cofc.edu/2021/09/06/grammy-award-winning-band-ranky-tanky-to-kick-off-black-lives-series/