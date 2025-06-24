A.I. Adventures Summer Camp At Central Piedmont
Starts: 6/30/2025
Ends: 7/3/2025
Times: 1 PM – 4 PM
Levine Campus:
2800 Campus Ridge Road, Matthews, NC
Explore the world of artificial intelligence to design fully interactive games and experiences using cutting-edge technology. This program combines artificial intelligence with coding to create an unforgettable learning adventure. Students will construct machine learning models that use image and text recognition within block-based coding software to build a portfolio of projects. Student-created projects will be available on a password-protected Black Rocket website to share with friends and family.