Central Piedmont Cybersecurity Warns Of Phishing Scams

The Central Piedmont Cybersecurity team has identified a phishing scam targeting students.

Scammers are sending emails, primarily from Gmail accounts, with language such as “Your account will be terminated” or “Are you still using your account?” These messages often contain a document or link that leads to a malicious form designed to collect sensitive information, including:

College username and password

Banking information or refund method details

Please be advised: The College will never ask for this information via email or text message.

If you clicked on the link or submitted any information, you must:

Change your password immediately

Report the incident to the ITS Service Desk

Additionally, users who submit information may receive a follow-up text message claiming to be from the College, asking them to enter a code into Microsoft Authenticator. This is part of the scam. Do not enter any codes or take action based on this message.

Stay vigilant and report any suspicious messages. Your caution helps protect both your personal information and the College’s systems.

