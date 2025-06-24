Queens University’s Matej Dusa And Halle Perry Win Performance Of The Year Awards

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics is proud to announce their annual summer awards series, celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of its student-athletes during the 2024-25 season.

Award winners will be revealed every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer across the department’s official social media platforms. Today, we recognize the winners of the Individual Championship Performance of the Year Award.

Individual Championship Performance of the Year Award

Male Athlete Winner– Matej Dusa, Swimming & Diving

Dusa delivered a dominant performance at the ASUN Swimming & Diving Championships, sweeping the sprint events and anchoring two winning relays. He won the 50-yard freestyle in 19.11 and the 100-yard freestyle in 42.25, breaking ASUN meet records in both. He also led Queens’ 200 and 400 freestyle relays to victories, setting additional meet records. The effort helped the Royals capture their first ASUN team title. The performance added to Dusa’s decorated career, which already includes NCAA championships and an Olympic experience.

Female Athlete Winner – Halle Perry, Track & Field

Perry was recognized for her performances across both the indoor and outdoor track & field seasons. At the ASUN Indoor Championships, she was the first event winner for Queens, taking the pentathlon title with 3,530 points. That mark placed her sixth all-time in program history. She followed up with a standout performance at the ASUN Outdoor Championships, winning the heptathlon with a personal-best 5,025 points, which ranks fourth all-time at Queens.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow Queens Athletics to stay updated on all the Royals sports teams in action by searching @QueensAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

MORE >>>