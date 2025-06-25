Charlotte 49er Minors Camps Help Middle Grade Students Build Their Futures

UNC Charlotte 49er Minors camps provide a way for middle grade students to start to build the future they want with their passions and interests. Campers can experience something new and fun each week in fields such as technology and art — all taught by subject matter experts in a comfortable and inclusive atmosphere.

49er Minors Camp Prices

$275/week for All Full Day Camps on Campus camps.

$100 nonrefundable, nontransferable deposit which will be put towards the registration fee.

$425/week for Black Rocket partner coding camps.

$100 nonrefundable, nontransferable deposit which will be put towards the registration fee.

Dates and Times

Monday – Friday, June 9 – August 8, 2025 (No camps June 30 – July 5)

Instructional time from 9:00am-4:00pm

Extended supervised hours available from 7:30am – 8:40am and 4:15pm – 5:30pm

