Charlotte Cool School Is Fun And Educational For Children Grades 1-4

UNC Charlotte Cool School has fun and educational opportunities for children in rising grades 1-4 with planned activities for each course. Campers are introduced each week to a different topic in fields such as STEM, space, and theater while exploring the UNC Charlotte campus in a fun and safe environment. There is never a dull moment!

All instructors are assisted by incredible staff of camp counselors inside and outside of the classroom.

Cool School Camp Prices

$275/week for All Full Day Camps on Campus camps.

$100 nonrefundable, nontransferable deposit which will be put towards the registration fee.

$425/week for Black Rocket partner coding camps.

$100 nonrefundable, nontransferable deposit which will be put towards the registration fee.

Dates and times

Monday – Friday, June 9 – August 8, 2025 (No camps June 30 – July 5)

Instructional time from 9:00am-4:00pm

Extended supervised hours available from 7:30am – 8:40am and 4:15pm – 5:30pm

For more information, check out the FAQ page.

