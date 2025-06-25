Charlotte Athletes Competing In The USATF Under-20 Nationals

Charlotte Track and Field sent three athletes to compete in the USATF Under-20 Nationals in Eugene, Ore., June 19-22, with the Niners seeing action on Thursday and Friday evenings.

Ella White competed in both the 3000m and 5000m, earning Junior All-American honors in both events. White won the 3000m with a school record-breaking time of 9:19.94 and placed second in the 5000m with a time of 16:20.24. White now becomes the first Niner to win an event at the USATF Under 20 Nationals, and is the first Niner to earn Junior All-American honors in more than one event.

Gates Hinton and Junior Payton-Kimble both competed in the men’s discus throw. Hinton placed sixth with a mark of 58.37m to earn Junior All-American Honors. Payton-Kimble threw for a mark of 54.05m.

Junior Payton-Kimble also competed in the men’s shot put, where he threw for a mark of 17.25m.

FOLLOW THE TEAM

Stay up to date with everything Charlotte Track and Field by following the team on X (Formerly Twitter) @CharlotteTFXC and Instagram @Charlotte49erTFXC.

MORE >>>