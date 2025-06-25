Beautiful Braiding Summer Camp At Central Piedmont

Starts: 7/28/2025

Ends: 7/31/2025

Times: 9 AM – 2 PM

City View Center:

1609 Alleghany Street, Charlotte, NC

Grades 9, 10, 11, 12

Ready to take your braiding skills to the next level? Join us for an exciting journey into the world of braids! This camp will introduce you to the hottest hair braiding trends, while also exploring the rich history of braiding across different cultures. From hair locking to cornrows, single-strand, and double-strand twisting, you’ll master a variety of techniques that can be styled on all hair types. Taught in our hands-on salon lab environment, you’ll get expert guidance from our experienced instructors, ensuring you leave with the skills and confidence to create stunning braided looks.

