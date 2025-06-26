Support Charlotte Model United Nations And Create Opportunities For Students

Our UNC Charlotte Model United Nations (MUN) program has allowed students to research and debate global issues for 35 years. Model UN equips students with essential skills such as public speaking, diplomacy, problem-solving, and collaboration, all of which prepare them to excel in their careers and contribute meaningfully to society. Now, under the direction of new leadership, we hope to continue to grow the program and experiences for current and future MUN students. Our group began as a club in 1990 under the direction of Dr. Cindy Combs. The program now boasts more than 250 alumni who are using the communication and research skills learned as a member of MUN in their jobs all around the world.

One of the best ways to practice the techniques taught in this program is to attend a conference. UNC Charlotte MUN attends anywhere from four to six conferences per year. Lately, however, the students have not attended the desired amount of conferences due to lack of funds. Each student is responsible for covering the cost of transportation, food, and conference fees. With your help, any student with a passion for global issues, regardless of personal finances, will have the opportunity to attend a conference.

Please consider contributing to the current and future MUN students. Any amount helps, and sharing the campaign through your social media networks will bolster the success of our campaign. Supporting our project means creating opportunities for UNC Charlotte students to develop into informed, confident leaders capable of driving change in both local and international contexts.

Your donation will help cover the cost of expenses related to Model UN.

