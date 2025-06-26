Charlotte Track Athletes Earn CSC Academic All-Region Honors

Four Charlotte Track and Field athletes earned CSC Academic All-Region honors as announced by the College Sports Communicators on Tuesday afternoon, for their success both on the track and in the classroom. The four Niners to earn the award are Aniya Matthews, Ella White, Junior Payton-Kimble, and Sarah Pullium.

In order to be eligible for the award, student-athletes had to obtain a top 50 regional track and field performance or top 25 regional cross country finish, as well as maintain at least a 3.5 GPA in the classroom.

Aniya Matthews – Matthews closed out her senior year at Charlotte earning a degree in Health Systems Management graduating Magna Cum Laude with a GPA of 3.72. Matthews was also a star on the track, finishing her career with top 10 program times in the 60m, 100m, and 200m (indoor and outdoor), as well as being a member of the fastest 4x100m relay team in school history and a member of the fastest indoor 4x400m relay teams in school history. Matthews also earned Second-Team All-American honors for her contribution to the women’s 4x100m relay at NCAA Track and Field Nationals in 2024. Matthews closed out her career at Charlotte being one of 15 athletes to compete at the 2025 NCAA East Regionals where she raced in the 200m and 4x100m relay.

Ella White – White finished her freshman season with a 3.80 GPA in pre-business. White had one of the most successful freshman seasons in Charlotte track and field history which saw her win the 3000m at the indoor AAC Championships, race in the 10,000m at the NCAA East Regionals, and most recently earn Junior All-American Honors in both the 3000m and 5000m at the USATF Under 20 Nationals making her the first Niner to ever earn Junior All-American honors in more than one event. She also won the 3000m race at the USATF Under 20 Nationals making her the first Charlotte athlete to ever win an event at that competition.

Junior Payton-Kimble – Payton-Kimble rounded out his freshman season earning a 3.60 in pre-exercise science. Payton-Kimble had a very successful 2025 season which saw him place in the shot put at the indoor AAC Championships, as well as qualify for and compete in the discus at the 2025 NCAA East Regionals. Payton-Kimble most recently finished out his season competing in the discus and shot put at the USATF Under 20 Nationals in Eugene, Ore.

Sarah Pullium – Pullium completed her junior season with a 3.83 in health systems management and will graduate with her undergraduate degree this summer. On the field, Pullium had a record-breaking season which saw her smash the school record in discus twice, most recently with a top-of-the-podium throw of 54.50m at the AAC Outdoor Championships. Pullium also placed in the hammer throw at the AAC Outdoor Championships and competed in both the hammer throw and the discus at the NCAA East Regionals.

FOLLOW THE TEAM

Stay up to date with everything Charlotte Track and Field by following the team on X (Formerly Twitter) @CharlotteTFXC and Instagram @Charlotte49erTFXC.

MORE >>>