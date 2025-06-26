Charlotte To Host The American Athletic Conference’s Football Kickoff And Media Days

Uptown Charlotte and the Charlotte Convention Center will play host to the American Athletic Conference’s annual Football Kickoff and Media Days this July.

Set for Thursday and Friday, July 24-25, the two-day event will be held in the Queen City for the first time, and The American is once again opening the doors for fans to be part of the Kickoff experience. Attendees will enjoy unprecedented access to their favorite teams with head coaches’ press conferences, photo opportunities and meet-and-greets with the student-athletes and coaches.

A detailed schedule and full list of participating student-athletes will be announced in early July.

The American’s signature preseason event brings all 14 head coaches and 28 student-athletes together for two days of interviews, insight and season-long content. Media sessions will begin Thursday afternoon, July 24, and will continue Friday, July 25, with opening remarks by Commissioner Tim Pernetti, followed by press conferences with each of the league’s 14 head coaches.



The 2025 Kickoff comes on the heels of a banner 2024 season for the American. The conference sent eight teams to Bowl Season and captured the Bowl Challenge Cup by virtue of a 6-2 postseason record. American teams scored bowl wins against opponents from the SEC, Big 12, ACC, Mountain West, Sun Belt and Conference USA. The American was one of only five leagues – joining the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC – to have three teams finish with at least 10 wins last season.

MORE >>>