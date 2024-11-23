Adam Linens’ Experience Will Elevate Student Athletes At Queens University

Adam Linens has officially joined the Royals staff at Queens University of Charlotte as the director of sports performance, bringing a wealth of experience from the NBA and collegiate athletics. After six successful seasons with the Charlotte Hornets as head strength and conditioning coach, Linens is ready to help elevate Queens’ athletes to new heights.

“We are excited to welcome Adam to our staff,” said Queens Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout. “His experience and proven success at the collegiate and professional levels will elevate our student-athletes to continue to perform at peak levels.”

During his time with the Hornets, Linens was responsible for overseeing all aspects of strength and conditioning, collaborating with sports scientists to create individualized programs for players. He also worked closely with the medical team to develop return-to-play protocols and managed evaluation and testing during the NBA Combine and Hornets’ pre-draft testing.

“I’m happy to be a part of Queens University,” Linens said. “I look forward to helping the athletes here reduce their risk of injury, improve their movement quality, strength, speed, and power, which ultimately will have a transfer to them reaching their full potential in their respective sports.”

Before his tenure with the Hornets, Linens served as the basketball strength and conditioning coach at the University of Oregon, where he played a key role in developing five NBA players and three WNBA draft picks from 2015-2018. Under his guidance, Oregon’s men’s basketball team captured two Pac-12 titles and made Elite 8 and Final Four appearances, while the women’s team also reached the Elite 8 and won the Pac-12 championship in 2018.

Linens’ career began in sports medicine after earning his degree in exercise and sport science from UNC Chapel Hill in 2005. He has since held roles with the Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Canton Charge, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Linens also holds a master’s degree in exercise science and health promotion and is a certified athletic trainer and strength and conditioning coach.

With Linens at the helm, the Royals’ athletic programs are set for even greater success.

Social Media

Follow Queens Athletics to stay updated on all the Royals sports teams in action by searching @QueensAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.

MORE >>>