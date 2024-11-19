National Rankings Show Students Of All Backgrounds Finding Success At Charlotte

UNC Charlotte ranks No. 1 in North Carolina and among the top 75 universities in the nation for awarding bachelor’s degrees to minority students, according to Diverse: Issues in Higher Education’s 2024 Diverse 100 rankings.



Charlotte also ranks No. 31 in the nation for bachelor’s degrees awarded to African American students, third among North Carolina universities. In addition, Charlotte received top 100 rankings for all degrees combined for:

Bachelor’s degrees awarded to Asian American students, second among North Carolina public universities

Master’s degrees awarded to African American students, third among all North Carolina universities

Research doctoral degrees awarded to African American students, climbing nine spots overall

“UNC Charlotte reflects the demographics of our region and state,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “A growing number of national rankings illustrate our strong commitment to ensuring students of all backgrounds are finding success here.”



African American graduates

In program rankings, the publication ranked 26 Charlotte undergraduate areas of study in the top 100 for African American graduates, with 14 top 20 rankings, including:

Finance, No. 3

Mathematics, No. 5

English, No. 6

Biological And Biomedical Sciences, No. 11

Computer Science, No. 11

Physical Science, No. 12

Health Professions, No. 17

Marketing, No. 18

Asian American graduates

For Asian American students, UNC Charlotte received a record 19 top 100 program rankings for awarding bachelor’s degrees. This includes:

Engineering Technology, No. 19

Finance, No. 22

Health Professional, No. 39

Computer Science, No. 43

Business, No. 50

Latinx/Hispanic graduates

UNC Charlotte, which leads North Carolina in awarding bachelor’s degrees to Hispanic/Latinx students, received 14 top 100 program rankings for awarding bachelor’s degrees to Hispanic students in the nation.



This includes:

Finance, No. 19

Engineering Technology, No. 36

Computer Science, No. 38

Physical Science, No. 44

Marketing, No. 45

With surging enrollment, Charlotte became an Emerging Hispanic Serving Institution this fall, as defined by Excelencia in Education.



Graduate program rankings

The publication also ranked Charlotte’s graduate programs in the top 10 in eight categories.



The rankings, released in the publication’s Nov. 7 issue and in their 33rd consecutive year, are based on an analysis of U.S. Department of Education reports submitted by institutions for the 2022-23 academic year. This is considered the only national report on the ability of U.S. colleges and universities to award degrees to African American, Hispanic, Asian American and Native American students.



This is one of several recent rankings that illustrate UNC Charlotte’s success in creating educational opportunities for all students. Driven by student and research success outcomes, Charlotte is one of the top 10 fastest-rising universities in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. U.S. News also has ranked Charlotte as a top performer in social mobility for five consecutive years.

