Alumni Chat At Charlotte Feb 22

Alumni Council members from the UNC Charlotte College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences, in partnership with the UNC Charlotte University Career Center, will participate in “Alumni Chat: Navigating the Workplace as a Recent Grad” at 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, in the Career Center.

Panelists for the chat are Karen Arrington ’12, therapist/career coach, the Evolving Co.; Kim Baker ’17, marketing project manager, Amwins; entrepreneur Anne Bateman ’08; William Foster ‘17, project manager, Guidepoint; and Mary Ward ’90, a retired nonprofit leader.

They will answer students’ questions such as “How do I apply my leadership skills in the workplace when I have only just started?” and “Can you talk about your experience moving from the relatively unstructured life of a student to a professional schedule that has a different rhythm?”

MORE >>>