Charlotte University Chorale Presents Spring 2024 Concert Series Feb 24

The UNC Charlotte University Chorale is proud to present the Spring 2024 concert series “Holding the Light.” This outreach concert series has become a community favorite as it features the flagship choral ensemble of UNC Charlotte performing in some of the most beautiful spaces in the Charlotte region.

Music performed during this series of community concerts ranges from classical standards by composers such as Joseph Haydn and Claude Debussy to works by contemporary composers such as B.E. Boykin and Adolphus Hailstork.

The performance is February 24th at 3pm at The First Presbyterian Church of Concord- 70 Union Street North Concord, NC 28025.

This is a FREE performance.

MORE >>>