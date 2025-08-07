Alumni Participation Makes A Difference At The Charlotte Career Center

The UNC Charlotte Career Center values alumni participation in its programming, and alumni perspective and advice are critical for students as they prepare for their careers. Get involved as a speaker or facilitator in the following programs:

Career Meet Ups

Career Meet Ups are quick, 30-45 minute small group sessions focused on specific career and industry topics that are led by career coaches and industry professionals like you! This is a great option for students who want to gain beneficial content in a small group setting while still receiving answers to individual questions. Review upcoming Meet Up Topics. See a topic you’re interested in hosting? Connect with Brandi Ledermann blederma@charlotte.edu to get started.

Career Treks

Career Treks are similar to a “field trip,” but with a career and professional development spin. This program brings a group of UNC Charlotte students to local employers for behind-the-scenes tours, an overview of the company/organization, and an opportunity to connect and network with current employees (ideally alumni!). A Career Trek is a great way to build your brand at Charlotte while providing an educational experience for students. Email Lori Brasile at lbrasile@charlotte.edu to learn more.

Panelist/Guest Speaker

The Career Center hosts a variety of industry-focused panels throughout the academic year. If you’re interested in speaking on a panel and representing your employer and/or the industry you work in, email Lori Brasile for more information.

Alumni Spotlight

Students love to see alumni thriving at work. This allows students to get a better understanding of what you do, where you work, and anything you want to share to inspire or motivate students. Let us know your interest and Sydney Gallup at sgallup@charlotte.edu will be in touch.

More Fall 2025 Options

Niner Networking Mixer (Wednesday, September 3 from 5:00 – 7:30 pm)

This annual networking event is open to students/alumni looking to connect with employers for full-time and part-time jobs. This event includes an employer panel, an open networking session, and light refreshments. Want to make sure your company attends? Share this opportunity with your HR department and contact Jessica Kim at jkim161@charlotte.edu

STEM Fair (Thursday, September 11 from 10:00 am -2:00 pm)

Alumni job seekers are welcome to attend this event focused on opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math; includes ~125 employers and grad programs offering full-time jobs (free for job seekers). Want to make sure your employer is in attendance? Share with your HR department and register today!

Fall Career & Internship Fair (Friday, September 12 from 10:00 am-2:00 pm)

Alumni job seekers are welcome to attend this event that draws 125+ employers actively seeking talent for full-time jobs (free for job seekers). Want to make sure your employer is in attendance? Share with your HR department and register today!

BISOM Networking Night 2025 (Monday, September 22 from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

The annual Business Information Systems and Operations Management (BISOM) Networking Night attracts about 100+ attendees. Alumni job seekers interested in information systems, supply chain, operations management, and business analytics are invited to attend. If you would like your employer to attend, have your HR department contact Samantha Pfeiffer at samantha.pfeiffer@charlotte.edu . Space is limited!

Alumni Takeover Month (November 2025)

The goal is for alumni to “take over” Career Center programming during the month of November, which happens to be Career Development Month. Visit the SignUpGenius form to sign up for a career engagement opportunity. Contact Lori Brasile at lbrasile@charlotte.edu with any questions.

