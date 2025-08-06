JCSU Men’s Golf Makes GCAA Team Academic List

The Johnson C. Smith University men’s golf team has been named to the 2024-25 Team Academic Award list, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Tuesday afternoon. 292 schools across six divisions earned a GCAA Outstanding Team Academic Award.

JCSU finished the 2025 spring semester with a 3.5 GPA, with a cumulative 3.3 GPA.



Virginia State joined JCSU as the two schools from The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) to earn the recognition.



A team must have a 3.50 GPA or above to earn President’s Special Recognition, or above a 3.0 to be recognized as an All-Academic Team. Last week, D’Yanni Rhyne was named to the Cobalt Golf GCAA All-America Scholars list.

