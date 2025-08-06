Looking For Love In All The Wrong Places At Central Piedmont

Sep 6 2025 | 2:00pm and 7:00pm

Parr Center, Theater

“Looking For Love In All The Wrong Places” is a powerful and inspirational stage play that follows the journey of three siblings searching for love in all the wrong places. Tonya, the eldest, does her best to guide her younger sister Nikki and brother David toward the right path. As they navigate the trials and tribulations of life, Tonya takes on a nurturing role to her young niece, who longs for the love and attention.

*PLEASE NOTE: THE BOX OFFICE IS NOW CASHLESS. CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ONLY.

