An Evening Of Conversation On Art At Central Piedmont With Jonathan Justice

Wed., Nov. 12 | 5:00–7:00 p.m. | Central Campus, North Classroom Building, Auditorium

Explore the intersection of aesthetics and commerce in a thought-provoking conversation led by Jonathan Justice, adjunct instructor at Central Piedmont and chief strategy officer at Atelier 4.

What to expect:

A deep dive into art as collateral, investment, and commodity

Insights into evolving careers within the art industry

Answers to key questions:

How do we define art?

Is art an asset?

How do we value art?

How does art trade?

Who should attend:

New and seasoned artists

Students seeking to enhance their skills or degree

Arts and humanities educators

Professionals within the art sector

Art investors, art collectors, and art lovers

Business students and novices

Register now

Free event — registration is required

Questions? Contact:

Pamela Pompey — 704-330-2722 ext. 3137

Meghan French — 704-330-2722 ext. 3897

