An Evening Of Conversation On Art At Central Piedmont With Jonathan Justice
Wed., Nov. 12 | 5:00–7:00 p.m. | Central Campus, North Classroom Building, Auditorium
Explore the intersection of aesthetics and commerce in a thought-provoking conversation led by Jonathan Justice, adjunct instructor at Central Piedmont and chief strategy officer at Atelier 4.
What to expect:
- A deep dive into art as collateral, investment, and commodity
- Insights into evolving careers within the art industry
- Answers to key questions:
- How do we define art?
- Is art an asset?
- How do we value art?
- How does art trade?
Who should attend:
- New and seasoned artists
- Students seeking to enhance their skills or degree
- Arts and humanities educators
- Professionals within the art sector
- Art investors, art collectors, and art lovers
- Business students and novices
Register now
Free event — registration is required
Questions? Contact:
Pamela Pompey — 704-330-2722 ext. 3137
Meghan French — 704-330-2722 ext. 3897