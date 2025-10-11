Friday, October 10, 2025
Collegiate Standard
ArtsCentral Piedmont Community College

An Evening Of Conversation On Art At Central Piedmont With Jonathan Justice

Wed., Nov. 12 | 5:00–7:00 p.m. | Central Campus, North Classroom Building, Auditorium  

Explore the intersection of aesthetics and commerce in a thought-provoking conversation led by Jonathan Justice, adjunct instructor at Central Piedmont and chief strategy officer at Atelier 4. 

What to expect: 

  • A deep dive into art as collateral, investment, and commodity 
  • Insights into evolving careers within the art industry 
  • Answers to key questions:  
  • How do we define art? 
  • Is art an asset? 
  • How do we value art? 
  • How does art trade? 

Who should attend: 

  • New and seasoned artists 
  • Students seeking to enhance their skills or degree 
  • Arts and humanities educators 
  • Professionals within the art sector 
  • Art investors, art collectors, and art lovers 
  • Business students and novices 

Register now 
Free event — registration is required 

Questions? Contact: 
Pamela Pompey — 704-330-2722 ext. 3137
Meghan French — 704-330-2722 ext. 3897 

