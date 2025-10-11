At Queens University, Daniel Pink Delivers A Message Of Embracing Choices For A Better Future

On October 6, the Learning Society at Queens University of Charlotte continued its three-decade tradition of hosting thought leaders by welcoming #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Pink. Pink’s discussion of “The Surprising Path to the Good Life,” captivated attendees by offering a powerful, science-backed argument for reclaiming one of our most misunderstood emotions. His message was clear: we shouldn’t fear regret but rather understand how to harness its power as an essential tool for personal and professional growth.

Queens University President Jesse Cureton embraced Pink’s message, positioning it as a concept central to navigating the modern world. “In our fast-paced world, we are constantly bombarded with messages about what success looks like. We’re told to chase happiness, to live without regrets, and to always look forward,” said Cureton. “Pink’s work is not about dwelling on the past. Instead, it’s about strategically embracing our choices to build a better future. This concept challenges us to see our mistakes not as failures but as valuable data points—as opportunities for growth and improvement.”

Pink, known for his work in motivation and behavioral science, spoke about key points from his book, “The Power of Regret.” Through his research, he discovered that there are four core regrets that are consistent across cultures: foundation regrets, boldness regrets, moral regrets, and connection regrets. By acknowledging and analyzing these common regrets, Pink revealed how individuals can unlock a path to a more satisfying personal and professional life.

Pink powerfully reinforced that regret is not a weakness but an essential human emotion and a powerful tool for growth. “When people tell you what they regret the most, they tell you what they value the most and what they want most out of life: stability, growth, goodness, and love,” said Pink. “What the data consistently shows is that what will haunt us over time is not what we did, but what we didn’t do – the regret of inaction.”

Before the evening’s lecture, Pink participated in a student-led discussion. There, he shared his reflections with them as they navigate an uncertain future. “You might look at the world and say ‘Hey, I’d like to change things,’” said Pink. “And the truth is you can’t fix everything, we have to reframe that and ask ourselves, ‘Can I do one small thing today, to make things a little better?’ and I think everyone can.”

“You might not think a young person can truly understand “The Power of Regret” at their tender age, but they asked interesting and thought-provoking questions that reminded me of the caliber and intellect of Queens students,” said Cureton. “It gives me immense hope that they will be the leaders and decision makers of tomorrow.”

Pink’s appearance was another success for the Learning Society’s annual speaker series, which continues to enrich intellectual discourse in the greater Charlotte community. Given the enthusiastic response, attendees left the event not only with a new perspective on their past but also with practical tools to build a more purposeful future. Attendees will have another opportunity to explore crucial choices for the future when the Learning Society returns on March 26. The next event features Nita Farahany and Nicholas Thompson who will discuss “AI and the Future of Everything.” Be sure to secure tickets when they go on sale in mid-January. The Learning Society is presented to the community by The Sharon at Southpark. For more information, visit the Learning Society website.

Photo Credit: Tricia Coyne Photography

