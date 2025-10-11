Pinky Shoots A Charlotte Record At The Golfweek Fall Challenge

Charlotte Women’s Golf finished seventh at the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate on Tuesday (Oct. 7). Pinky Chaisilprungruang highlighted the final round by shooting a 65 (-6) to set a program individual round record. Previously this season, Ting Uang shot a 66 at the Golfweek Fall Challenge to tie the previous record.

“I am proud of Pinky for finishing strong this week,” said Head Coach C.C. McMahan . “We are proud of her accomplishments that continue to stack up as a Charlotte 49er. A new school record to go along with conference golfer of the month recognition last week, the sky is truly the limit going forward.”

Chaisilprungruang carded seven birdies in the third round to shoot six under par, her best performance of the week after shooting a 73 (+2) and 72 (+1) in the first two rounds. Going into today, Wawa Booncharn was tied for seventh on the individual leaderboard (140, -2) after back-to-back rounds of shooting under par. Emma Heyman’s impressive second round of 67 (-3) highlighted the performances on Monday, tied for the second-best score of the round for the entire field.

“Today was a special day,” said Chaisilprungruang. “I was smiling from the first tee box to my final putt. Days like these remind me I am exactly where I am meant to be. I love Charlotte, my teammates, and coaching staff.”

GOLFER OF THE MONTH

Chaisilprungruang was named the American Conference Golfer of the Month for September. This marks the second time in her collegiate career being recognized with this award, earning Golfer of the Month for October in 2024. Last season, Chaisilprungruang was the American Conference Golfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Pinky has picked up right where she left off from her freshman season, playing her way to a co-champion of the Tiger Classic in the 2025 season opener by shooting seven under. In the Golfweek Fall Challenge, she finished third on the individual leaderboard as the key contributor to Charlotte’s team win. Charlotte set a new program record for a round by scoring a 273, besting the previous mark of 276 set in 2019. While battling tough weather conditions at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Colorado, Pinky managed to shoot just four over while being one of the 17 golfers to shoot under par in round two.

