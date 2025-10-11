Inaugural Microcredentials Forum At Charlotte Nov. 3

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025 from 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Lucas Room (Cone 341)

ALL FACULTY AND ACADEMIC STAFF are invited.

Explore the strategic value of microcredentials for curricular innovation and student success.

Highlight microcredential initiatives and programs at UNC Charlotte.

Catalyze cross-unit engagement and future planning among academic colleges and departments.

9:30 – 10:00 AM

Registration

Morning coffee will be served.

10:00 – 11:00 AM

Welcoming Remarks

Dr. Chuang Wang

Professor and Chair of the Department of Educational Leadership, Cato College of Education

Keynote: How Institutions Can Leverage Microcredentials to Prepare the Future STEM Workforce

Dr. Rob Moore

Assistant Professor of Educational Technology, University of Florida

Director of the Investigating Digital Ecologies to Advance Transformative Education (IDEATE) Research Lab

Read more about Dr. Moore

Description: Microcredentials are reshaping the higher education landscape by offering flexible, skills-focused pathways that improve STEM workforce readiness. As adoption accelerates globally, campuses are positioned to lead in shaping the future of learning. This keynote will highlight trends and strategies for institutions to unlock the full potential of microcredentials.

11:00 – 11:45 AM

Session 1: Poised for Growth: State of the Charlotte Microcredential Ecosystem

Dr. Shanna Coles

Director of Strategy Development & Learner Solutions, School of Professional Studies



Description: After several years of testing and development, UNC Charlotte’s microcredential ecosystem is entering a new stage of growth. This session highlights the collaborative work that has shaped a flexible program designed to meet the needs of multiple stakeholders and introduces the microcredentials now available to the campus community.

11:45 – 1:15 PM

Lunch (on your own)

1:30 – 3:00 PM

Afternoon Welcome

Dr. Malcolm B. Butler

Dean, Cato College of Education

Session 2: Improving STEM Workforce Readiness through Transformative Research

Dr. Rob Moore

Assistant Professor of Educational Technology, University of Florida

Director of the Investigating Digital Ecologies to Advance Transformative Education (IDEATE) Research Lab

Read more about Dr. Moore

Description: As industry and higher education partners explore STEM microcredentials, there’s a pressing need for a systematic research agenda to surface best practices, gaps in understanding, and opportunities for growth and collaboration. This session provides an overview of my current STEM microcredential research and offers actionable steps for future research directions.

Q&A to follow

RSVP REQUIRED

Please register to indicate your interest in the forum. For questions, please contact Shanna Coles (scoles2@charlotte.edu).

MORE >>>