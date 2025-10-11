Charlotte First In North Carolina To Introduce State-Of-The-Art EGYM

By MICAH JORDAN, Communications Assistant for Student Affairs

At UNC Charlotte, wellness is more than fitness. It’s about creating spaces where every student feels welcome to move, grow and thrive. Now Charlotte is the first in North Carolina and only the fourth in the nation to introduce EGYM, a state-of-the-art tech-enabled strength training system designed to meet students where they are, whether they’re first-time lifters or seasoned athletes.

For University Recreation (UREC), bringing EGYM to Charlotte is not just about updating machines, it is about shaping the future of recreation on campus. UREC Director Larry Mellinger, who has spent over two decades leading in collegiate recreation at institutions from Ohio to Elon, emphasized the psychology behind the decision.

“We want everyone moving, every day,” he explained. “Students who exercise regularly see higher retention, stronger GPAs and greater overall wellbeing. EGYM helps us get more students comfortable stepping into that journey.”

Liz Forman, associate director of operations, joined Charlotte in 2018 after years of experience in fitness outreach and facility operations. She sees the system as a bridge.

“It’s innovative, but also incredibly approachable,” she said. “From the very first workout, with the tap of the free wristband, EGYM scans your height and weight, customizes your program and adapts as you grow. The wristband technology makes it so students just tap in, and the machine adjusts to their personal settings. It’s like having a coach built into every workout.”

EGYM’s unique features, like gamified “challenge modes,” personalized bio-age tracking and specialized rehab programs have already drawn more than 1,500 students to try it out on campus. The system’s data-driven reports also give UREC insight into how students are engaging, allowing staff to adapt and expand offerings in real time.

Nursing student Anthony Aguilar-Fuentes said the reason he started using the EGYM was simply because he “wanted to try something new.” After hearing about all the features, he was “intrigued and essentially fell in love with the machines.”

Aguilar-Fuentes explained that he loves tracking his progress using the app to see his improvement in strength. He also pointed out how his friends often share tips and information about the machines whenever they work out together.

“The thing I love the most is how the machines adjust to you,” he said. “I just love how amazing technology is in our generation … I have no negative reviews about the EGYM!”

Charlotte is one of only four universities nationwide to implement EGYM, joining the University of Florida, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. For UREC, that exclusivity is less about prestige and more about possibility.

“We want to stay ahead of the curve,” Mellinger said. “Our building is just five years old, but fitness has already evolved. This is about innovation, access and keeping our students at the center of it all.”

As the equipment becomes a staple on campus, UREC plans to fold EGYM into their five-year equipment overhaul plan, group programs and targeted outreach to populations who may be less familiar with strength training. For students, the takeaway is simple: opportunity. Whether it’s a first workout or a new way to level up, EGYM offers a fresh entry point into wellness.

“I hope students walk away with the feeling of something new,” Forman said. “The confidence to try, the tools to succeed, and the sense that recreation at Charlotte is for everyone.”

With EGYM now woven into the fabric of UREC, that vision of movement, inclusivity and innovation is already coming to life.

MORE >>>